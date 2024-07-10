Denzel Washington in Gladiator II! I Am So Here For It!

Following up on the recent trend of sequels decades later (Coming to America, Bad Boys, Beverly Hills Cop), we finally get a Gladiator II follow up.

I’m a fan of Russell Crowe’s work in the Ridley Scott Oscar-winning hit “Gladiator” released almost 25 years ago. Now, I’m ready for the next chapter with Denzel Washington playing a shady character named Macrinus.

As I watched the official trailer that was released on Tuesday (7/9), I kept waiting to hear Denzel slowly drawl the words, “My man.” LOL! It almost seems inevitable, but I guess that phrase wasn’t used back in the Roman Empire days!

Gladiator II is coming to theaters November 22...something awesome to look forward to.

Check out the trailer to see him all dressed up in his Roman gear: https://bit.ly/3xPDST2

