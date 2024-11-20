Did you see a worm in food critic Keith Lee's sushi during his Tik Tok video?

Did food critic Keith Lee accidentally eat a worm in his sushi? Keith Lee's Tik Tok followers were worried when they thought they saw him unknowingly eat what looked like a worm while reviewing a Seattle sushi restaurant

Tik Tok was worried recently about viral sensation food critic Keith Lee and his recent visit to a Seattle sushi restaurant.

He tried 10 sushi rolls and as he was reviewing the food, some of his viewers said they saw something that looked like a worm moving inside the Yellowtail fish as Keith was holding it up to the camera with his chopsticks.

He apparently didn’t see it. I took me watching two times before I saw it! it definitely looked like a parasitic wormy worm to me!

After it was brought to Keith’s attention, he went back to Tik Tok to let everyone know that he’s alright and did not get sick.

The sushi restaurant defended itself, posting on Instagram that the movement in the video was due to natural elasticity in the fish-not worms.

Although I do enjoy sushi occasionally, mostly I put some fire under my fish...grill it, bake it, fry it up....just go ahead and cook mine please! LOL!

