Diddy and Kim Porter's Children Have Spoken Out

In the midst of all that’s going on with Diddy, he and Kim Porter’s children are caught up in it too. The Combs kids recently spoke out about their parents’ relationship and all the rumors that have been circulating for months about their mother and a book she allegedly wrote before her tragic death from pneumonia in 2018.

They posted a statement to Instagram saying she did not write a book, and the rumors are “simply untrue.”

Seems like they’re just trying to process their way through the grief.

Read their full statement: https://bit.ly/4gGXhY0

Kim Porter and Diddy (2004) (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)











