Diddy and Kim Porter's Children Have Spoken Out

They’re addressing all the recent rumors about their parents

Kim Porter and Diddy (2004) (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

By JoJo

In the midst of all that’s going on with Diddy, he and Kim Porter’s children are caught up in it too. The Combs kids recently spoke out about their parents’ relationship and all the rumors that have been circulating for months about their mother and a book she allegedly wrote before her tragic death from pneumonia in 2018.

They posted a statement to Instagram saying she did not write a book, and the rumors are “simply untrue.”

Seems like they’re just trying to process their way through the grief.

Read their full statement: https://bit.ly/4gGXhY0

Kim Porter and Diddy (2004) (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images)




0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!