Dr. Lucille O'Neal has a new book designed to encourage and inspire you

By JoJo

Allow me to shout out my sister, Dr. Lucille O’Neal! She has a new book, While I Have Your Attention: It’s Never Too Late for a New Beginning.

This book is for…

Every person who has experienced struggle and hardship. Every person who knew there was more out there than their own surroundings. Every person who dreamed and wanted more. Every person who hoped to inspire others

When Dr. Lucille O’Neal became a mom as a teenager, she knew one thing was true: She would always love her children. That love, as well as a fierce determination to overcome every setback and stereotype along the way, carried her through difficult years of parenthood, the grip of addiction, and the pain of divorce.

In this updated memoir, Sister Lou shares some of her most joyful memories and painful experiences, including:

  • Childhood
  • Teenage pregnancy
  • Marriage
  • Parenthood
  • Divorce
  • Education
  • Becoming a grandparent
  • Helping others get more out of life

Her oldest child, Dr. Shaquille O’Neal, known affectionately worldwide as “Shaq”, wrote the foreword to his mom’s latest book.

Enjoy the read and get set to be inspired and motivated.

