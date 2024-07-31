Florida Asthma Coalition recognition

What an honor

Asthma Champion

By JoJo

The Florida Asthma Coalition is a network of professionals and caregivers who work to prevent and control asthma in the state. They host annual summits to share information on ways to better treat asthma symptoms and help make life better for the patients diagnosed with the breathing condition.

I was surprised, humbled, and truly grateful to be honored by the Florida Asthma Coalition at the 2024 summit. For my work with the non-profit Let’s Kick Asthma Foundation, which focuses on educating, supporting, and uplifting asthma patients, I was recognized as an Asthma Champion.

Thank you so much!

Asthma Champion

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!