Florida Asthma Coalition recognition

The Florida Asthma Coalition is a network of professionals and caregivers who work to prevent and control asthma in the state. They host annual summits to share information on ways to better treat asthma symptoms and help make life better for the patients diagnosed with the breathing condition.

I was surprised, humbled, and truly grateful to be honored by the Florida Asthma Coalition at the 2024 summit. For my work with the non-profit Let’s Kick Asthma Foundation, which focuses on educating, supporting, and uplifting asthma patients, I was recognized as an Asthma Champion.

Thank you so much!