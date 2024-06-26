A Full Moon...Up Close!

By JoJo

My little nephew was recently gifted with a new telescope that’s considerably more powerful than the first one he received. Check out the pic he sent of last week’s full moon! I feel like I can reach out and touch it. I can see the craters and everything! I gotta admit, that’s pretty cool, ain’t it?

