My little nephew was recently gifted with a new telescope that’s considerably more powerful than the first one he received. Check out the pic he sent of last week’s full moon! I feel like I can reach out and touch it. I can see the craters and everything! I gotta admit, that’s pretty cool, ain’t it?
A Full Moon...Up Close!
0
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy