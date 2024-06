Officer who shot Breonna Taylor gets new job WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 30: A photo of Breonna Taylor is seen among other photos of women who have lost their lives as a result of violence during the 2nd Annual Defend Black Women March in Black Lives Matter Plaza on July 30, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Frontline Action Hub/Getty Images for Frontline Actio)

Happy Heavenly Birthday to Breonna Taylor. Today would have been her 31st Birthday. Breonna Taylor was a medical worker who was shot and tragically killed by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky back in March of 2020 during a botched raid that was done on her apartment.

Say Her Name, Breonna Taylor.