International Left Hander's Day Let's show us lefties some love today on International Left Hander's Day! It's not easy being left-handed living in a right-handed world

Today (Aug 13) is International Left Hander’s Day. Shout out to all my fellow lefties who survive and thrive adjusting to a right-handed world. Do you smudge what you write when using an ink pen? Do you struggle with trying to write inside a spiral notebook? What about those little scissors we used in school...very few pairs for us lefties.

I say the struggle has made us stronger! Reach out to all the lefties you know and show ‘em some love today.

I’m left-handed.

That’s my superpower!