I’m Excited for My Sister-In-Law!

Dr. Lucille O’Neal

Dr. Lucille O'Neal appearing at Essence

By JoJo

My sister-in-law, Dr. Lucille O’Neal will be appearing at Essence Festival of Culture this weekend, July 6, 2024, ahead of the premiere of her new show coming to TVOne, “Raising Fame.”

Lucille, mother of NBA Hall of Famer, Dr. Shaquille O’Neal (affectionately known as “Shaq), will be co-hosting the new family show alongside Stephen and Seth Curry’s mom, Sonya Curry.

They’ll be sharing chats with the parents of other celebrities such as Magic Johnson, Danielle Brooks, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Usher, and several others.

We’ll get to hear more about these superstars from the people who raised them!

Catch “Raising Fame” premiering Sunday, July 7, 2024, 10:00pm ET on TVOne.

