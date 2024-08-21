Let's Kick Asthma Gala 2024 Josie Holland receives the inaugural Asthma Warrior Award from the Let's Kick Asthma Foundation at the 5th Annual Benefit Gala Aug 17, 2024

Over the weekend, the 5th annual Let’s Kick Asthma Benefit Gala was held. During the evening, which was filled with fun, including dinner, live entertainment, and dancing, the Let’s Kick Asthma Foundation presented its first ever Asthma Warrior Award. The award is for those who are either personally affected by asthma or they’re the caregiver for an asthma patient. It acknowledges those who face the struggles of dealing with asthma and rise to the challenges every day.

The Inaugural Asthma Warrior Award was presented to Josie Holland.

Congratulations!