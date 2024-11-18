Inside the NBA is saved! Thank you ESPN

The show will live on

Inside the NBA (Photo by Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images) (Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images)

By JoJo

It was looking kinda sketchy for TNT’s “Inside the NBA” for several months. But the Wall Street Journal reports ESPN is saving the iconic basketball show!

We need the energy and fun that the crew brings to the show. Ernie Johnson, my nephew, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley.

ESPN will be licensed to air Inside the NBA as part of a settlement agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery’s July lawsuit. So, looks like everyone gets to keep their job and the best basketball show...EVER gets to stay on the air.

Some of the social media reactions were hilarious!

Take a look inside an article written by Bernard “Beanz” Smalls for Black America Web: Inside The NBA Reportedly Saved By ESPN, X Reacts

