International Day of Friendship

Child’s impending testimony spurs guilty plea in Gwinnett murder case Nancy Butler (right), grandmother of Atania Butler, gets a hug from Gifty Kargbo (center), the only victim to escape from the shooting, as Shontril Johnson (left) looks after the trial of Richard Ringold, who is accused of gunning down his girlfriend, two of her friends and her 11-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute in 2009, at Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Tuesday, October 23, 2012. (Hyosub Shin, hshin@ajc.com)