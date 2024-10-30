It’s National Candy Corn Day! Yay or Nay for you?

Is it a thumbs up or thumbs down for you?

Candy

By JoJo

I admit. I really only pay attention to Candy Corn during the Halloween season. Is it on the candy shelves year-round? I’m not even sure! LOL!

But today is National Candy Corn Day according to the National Day Calendar. Their information states that the original sweet treat was made by hand using corn syrup, sugar, water, marshmallows, fondant, and carnauba wax (a wax made from the leaves of a palm tree). However, modern candy makers combine the original ingredients using machines.

Not everyone is a fan of candy corn though. What’s your vote? Thumbs up or thumbs down?

By the way, for those of you who don’t care for it, that’s just more for me! I’ve loved candy corn since I was a kid and ain’t nothing changed, boo! LOL! Fill my trick or treat bag!

Call me the Candy Corn Queen!

