It's National Tooth Fairy Day!

Tooth Fairy 7-year-old boy showing a lost tooth and coin, Montrouge. France. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty)

When I was a kid, I believed in the tooth fairy. (I know I’m not the only one! LOL!) So, when one of my baby teeth would loosen up and eventually fall out of my mouth, I would wrap it up in a small piece of tissue and slide it underneath the pillow on my bed.

And just like that... the next morning there would be coins under my pillow and no sign of any teeth!

Most times I would get a quarter, occasionally two quarters! But I remember once I actually found a dollar bill under my pillow! (I guess my dad didn’t have any change that time. LOL!)

I took my one dollar and headed straight to the neighborhood cookie/candy store for more sweet treats! LOL!

How much did the tooth fairy leave for you back in the day?

