It’s One-Hit Wonder Day

How many can you name?

Attention music lovers! (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

By JoJo

Calling all music lovers! Today is One-Hit Wonder Day! There’s been so much great music created over the years, but some artists and groups never made it past that one big hit record.

Here are just a few R&B examples:

Anita Ward-Ring My Bell

Mass Production-Firecracker

Delegation- Oh Honey

Instant Funk-I Got My Mind Made Up (You Can Get It)

Carl Douglas-Kung Fu Fighting

I’m sure music fans are all too familiar with these chart-topping songs from back in the day, but the artists performing these songs never really saw repeat success. But at least they made a splash-of-an-impact on our lives once!

Can you name other One-Hit Wonders?

