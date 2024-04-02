Jared Leto's surprising sub for Pat Sajak in 'Wheel of Fortune' April Fools' gag

30 SECONDS TO MARS Disney/Frank Micelotta (Frank Micelotta/Disney)

By Carson Blackwelder and Stephen Iervolino

Oscar winner Jared Leto replaced Pat Sajak as the host of Wheel of Fortune during Monday night's episode -- temporarily -- in an April Fools' Day prank.

The episode, which aired April 1, began with Leto walking out with Vanna White and waving at the audience as the announcer introduced them as "the stars of our show," as usual.

As they arrived at their marks, Leto channeled Sajak, telling White to "have a great show" before the two separated and made their way to their usual positions.

Leto -- still dedicated to the bit -- showed off his hosting chops by saying, "All right everybody, grab those devices. It's time to give away some money: $1,000 in our first toss-up, the category is On the Map."

Then the prank was over, with the show cutting to Sajak as host.

Incidentally, the actor and Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and his bandmate brother, Shannon, recently posted a Wheel-themed video to announce their band's forthcoming tour starting in July. They portrayed contestants on the actual set of the show, with Sajak and White playing along with the gag.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!