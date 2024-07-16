JoJo’s back in the studio after an extended weekend

I attended a family celebration!

JoJo's back in the studio after an extended weekend! I took an extra day on Monday to travel back from Atlanta where our family held a huge surprise birthday party for my sister, Lucille O'Neal! It was an awesome celebration! But now I'm back at it in the studio!

By JoJo

We’re also celebrating Lucille’s new show on TV One called “Raising Fame” where she and co-host Sonya Curry (mother of Steph and Seth), visit with the parents of some of our biggest celebrities to get an inside look at their early lives and learn of their road to success through the eyes of the people who raised them!

The first episode featured actress Danielle Brooks, and this past weekend’s featured celebrity was Chance the Rapper.

Catch the show, “Raising Fame” Sundays at 10pm ET on TV One. Watch on demand to get caught up on the first two episodes.


