JoJo's Motivational Music Moments Each weekday at noon on my radio shows I play a gospel/inspirational song. I also like to drop in a few words of encouragement as well. #prayerfullypositive

Each weekday at noon on my radio shows I play a gospel/inspirational song. I also like to drop in a few words of encouragement as well. Sometimes that’s all it takes to make someone’s day!

JoJo's Motivational Music Moment Each weekday at noon on my radio shows I play a gospel/inspirational song. I also like to drop in a few words of encouragement as well. #prayerfullypositive (Star945)