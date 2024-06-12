JoJo’s Pantry Pest! Aaahhh!!!!

Get the BLEEP Out of My House!

JoJo's Uninvited Pantry Pest!

By JoJo

My worst nightmare! I opened my pantry to grab some ingredients for dinner and what do I see on the floor?? A SNAKE!! My mind tried to make it be an earthworm, but reality finally sank in. There’s a snake...in my house...in my pantry....where I keep my non-perishables!

My pest prevention company had left some sticky traps a while ago to help catch any stray pests that inevitably do manage to squirm their way into the house, an occasional roach or spider, but I never imagined seeing a snake in one of those sticky traps!!!!

I ain’t gon’ lie. I’m so glad it got caught up in the stickiness of it all!!!!

I had to make that call. They had to come get that thing outta my house ASAP!

I guess that’s what I get for moving out into the woods! LOL!


