Joy: 'Inside Out 2' presale numbers beating out original

According to online movie ticketing service Fandango, the advance ticket sales for Friday's Inside Out 2 release have surpassed those for the hit 2015 original.

In fact, the presales for a Disney/Pixar film haven't been this good since 2019's Toy Story 4, according to the service. Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, called the enthusiasm for the film "impressive." A recent Fandango survey of 2,000 moviegoers ranked Inside Out 2 as the #2 most-anticipated movie of the year.

The new film, the cast of which includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Liza Lapira, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Ayo Edebiri, opens on June 14.

In Inside Out 2, Riley's teen years come with all new emotions. The studio teases: "Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust — who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts — aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

