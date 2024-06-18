It’s a celebration of freedom, since 2021 a National Holiday-June 19th, commemorating the date in 1865 when the last of the slaves learned of their freedom that had been granted under the Emancipation Proclamation, signed into law two years earlier by President Lincoln.

This year many Juneteenth celebrations focused on health and overall wellness.

Shout out to #KoldNation a line dancing organization based out of Tampa, Florida. We had an amazing time dancing over the weekend in honor of Freedom Day!

Best wishes on your own personal health journey.

Jero and Rose of Kold Nation Line Dancers



