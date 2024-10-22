The latest trailer for Tyler Perry’s upcoming Netflix movie “The Six Triple Eight” has dropped

Headed our way this holiday season

ABC News/Stephen Iervolino

By JoJo

Tyler Perry’s new WWII Drama is on the way just in time for the holidays.

The film tells the story of the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII. According to an MSN news article, Tyler adapted “The Six Triple Eight” from the article “Fighting A Two-Front War” by Kevin M. Hymel published in “WWII History Magazine” by Sovereign Media.

I’m looking forward to checking it out. It comes to Netflix December 20th. A Christmas gift from Tyler Perry!

In the meantime, check out the latest trailer for the movie: New ‘The Six Triple Eight’ trailer: Tyler Perry’s World War II drama set for December release on Netflix

ABC News/Stephen Iervolino






