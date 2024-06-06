Let’s Kick Asthma Benefit Gala 2024

The Let’s Kick Asthma Foundation recently enjoyed a Free Food & Wine Reception as a pre-gala fundraiser for some of our LKA supporters, sponsors, donors, and volunteers. Shout out to McCoy Federal Credit Union, Dr. Jose’ Arias (Allergy Asthma Specialists), Rufus Wilson, Lewis and Joann Latson, everyone who is supporting our cause of educating and uplifting asthma patients and their families.

Let’s Kick Asthma Event 4.29.24 – STAR 94.5 (star945.com)





Next, it’s the big Masquerade Gala Saturday, Aug 17, 2024, at the Rosen Centre Hotel 9840 International Drive, Orlando, hosted by WFTV Channel 9′s Karla Ray!





Get your tickets now: https://bit.ly/456jHfW

Let's Kick Asthma Gala 2024



