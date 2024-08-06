Let’s Kick Asthma Masquerade Gala 2024 is on the way Saturday, August 17, 2024

Get your tickets now

LKA Benefit Gala 2024 Join the Let's Kick Asthma Foundation Aug 17th for the annual gala to benefit asthma patients and their families

By JoJo

Don’t miss out on the fun at the 5th Annual Let’s Kick Asthma Benefit Gala Saturday, August 17, 2024. Doors open at 5:30pm at the Rosen Centre Hotel for a fun night of dinner, dancing, live performances, and more.

This year it’s a masquerade theme!

The event is a fundraiser for the non-profit Let’s Kick Asthma Foundation. The organization’s mission is to educate, uplift, and support asthma patients all across Central Florida.

Don’t miss out on the fun, plus it’s your chance to embrace a worthy cause.

Get your tickets now: https://bit.ly/456jHfW

