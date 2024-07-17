Let’s Kick Asthma’s 5th annual gala is Aug 17th

Get your tickets now!

Let's Kick Asthma Gala

By JoJo

It’s almost here! The time of year we celebrate the amazing work being done to help asthma patients take control of a better breathing situation in their lives. My non-profit Let’s Kick Asthma Foundation offers educational, emotional, and financial support to combat the challenges asthma patients face on a day-to-day basis.

For example, when you’re struggling to breathe you don’t have the energy to even walk outside to your mailbox. What if the carpet in your home is contributing to your breathing difficulties due to an allergic reaction? How will you pay for those expensive medications to treat your symptoms?

Asthma patients face these and many other issues. And that’s why the Let’s Kick Asthma Foundation is so important.

We offer monthly educational support group virtual meetups, outreach assistance, and will soon be implementing a scholarship fund for students studying in the areas of pulmonology, asthma allergy, and respiratory therapy.

Please join in on our mission. Start with this upcoming celebration Saturday, August 17th, 5:30pm at the Rosen Centre Hotel. There’ll be dinner, dancing, live entertainment, a silent auction, and more!

It’s a masquerade gala so don’t miss the fun!

Tickets are available on Eventbrite: https://bit.ly/456jHfW

I’ll see you there! :)

JoJo

Let's Kick Asthma Gala

