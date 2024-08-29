Living a good life

Live. Love. Enjoy

JoJo Headed to a comedy show

By JoJo

Someone once said a good life is when you assume nothing, do more, need less, smile often, dream big, laugh a lot, and realize how blessed you are for what you have.

I’m here for all that!

Especially the laugh a lot part. This pic shows me about to head out to laugh it up with comedian Benji Brown! He was in town recently at a local comedy club. This man is just naturally funny and seriously talented with creating and voicing his characters...Mr. Thomas, KeKe, Fat Tasha, and more!

Hope he’ll head back to O-town again soon!

Thanks for the funny, Benji!

