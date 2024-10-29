Lizzo’s Ozempic is the best Halloween costume clapback ever

Remember that episode of South Park that parodied her earlier this year?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By JoJo

Halloween can officially begin! Check out Lizzo’s costume that’s the perfect clapback for that South Park episode where the comedy show aired an episode titled, “The End of Obesity.” It made reference to the “Good as Hell” singer as a fictional weight loss drug named “Lizzo.”

Some people had been questioning Lizzo’s recent weight loss and claiming “Ozempic”, but she shut down the trolls and kept it moving as her body transformed.

It looks like Lizzo is getting the last laugh as this year she’s dressing as a dose of Ozempic for Halloween!

Take a look inside this Yahoo y!entertainment article: Lizzo Makes a Case for Self-Love in Ozempic Halloween Costume

