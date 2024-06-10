Matthew McConaughey posts sweet snap to celebrate 12th anniversary with wife Camila Alves

On Sunday, Matthew McConaughey posted a sweet snap on socials to thank wife Camila Alves McConaughey for 12 years of marriage.

In the romantic photo, the couple have the setting sun behind them, as the Oscar winner and author, wearing a cowboy hat and denim jacket, holds Alves' face in his hands and plants a kiss on her forehead.

He captioned it only, "thank you," adding the hashtag #happyanniversary.

The mother of the couple's three children, 15-year-old Levi, 14-year-old Vida, and 11-year-old Livingston, reposted the photo on her own Insta.

The Dallas Buyers club star's romantic post got more than 123,000 likes and counting, and earned swoons from fans with some commenting "#couplegoals."

The pair got engaged in 2011, and officially tied the knot at McConaughey's home in Austin, Texas in June 2012; their two eldest children were in their wedding party.

