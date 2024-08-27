A must-see movie for you and your besties

This movie reminded me of my two BFF’s and me! It’s about a trio of best friends who grew up together and thirty years later experience some life-changing situations that threaten their bond. Will their sisterhood survive, dark secrets, illness, and betrayal?
Grab some popcorn, call your besties over, and sit down for a really good movie. Bring tissues ‘cause it’ll make you cry and make you laugh ‘til you cry! You’ll catch all the feels!
If you loved “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” and “Love and Basketball,” you’ll love “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.”
You gotta check this one out. It’s now streaming on Hulu.
Take a look at the trailer and all the amazing actors starring in this one: https://bit.ly/3T9H7Mr