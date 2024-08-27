A must-see movie for you and your besties

“The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat”

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat cast CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: (L-R) Abigail Achiri, Uzo Aduba, Sanaa Lathan, Tati Gabrielle, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Kyanna Simone Simpson attend the Los Angeles premiere of Searchlight Pictures' 'The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat' at Culver Theater on August 23, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

By JoJo

This movie reminded me of my two BFF’s and me! It’s about a trio of best friends who grew up together and thirty years later experience some life-changing situations that threaten their bond. Will their sisterhood survive, dark secrets, illness, and betrayal?

Grab some popcorn, call your besties over, and sit down for a really good movie. Bring tissues ‘cause it’ll make you cry and make you laugh ‘til you cry! You’ll catch all the feels!

If you loved “Waiting to Exhale,” “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” and “Love and Basketball,” you’ll love “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat.”

You gotta check this one out. It’s now streaming on Hulu.

Take a look at the trailer and all the amazing actors starring in this one: https://bit.ly/3T9H7Mr

