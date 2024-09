Sharing a sunrise with a seagull An incredible image of God blessing me with another day

Last week I spent some peaceful time on the beach as part of my birthday celebration. One of the things I enjoy most about my birthdays (besides living to see them) is being able to watch the sun rise at a beach. One of God’s wondrous miracles!

Last week my sunrise shot was photobombed by a seagull and just like that...it turned into quite a beautiful photo; don’t you think?

