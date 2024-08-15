My workspace

JoJo's workspace A peek inside one of our radio production studios here at Cox Media Group (CMG)

One of our many studios where all the music comes from! I’m sure most people think I only spend 5 hours a day at work because that’s how long they hear me on the radio, but on many occasions my days are 10 to 12 hours long. In addition to being on the air (at three different radio stations across Florida), I also post to the stations’ social media and to the websites, just like I’m doing here.

In addition, I run the non-profit organization Let’s Kick Asthma, which educates and assists asthma patients along their health journey.

My days are full but rewarding!

I showed you mine, now show me yours! LOL!

Send a quick pic of your workspace!