National Cousins Day

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Nathalie Ogando sits with her adopted cousin, Lean Martinez,5, after she was adopted during a ceremony in an adoption court on National Adoption Day marked at the Miami Children's Museum on November 20, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Judges from Miami-Dade County Juvenile Court officiate the finalizing of more than 50 adoptions in courtrooms set up inside the museum on the day when a national effort is given to raise awareness of the more than 100,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent families. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By DJ Millennium

Happy National Cousins Day! Shout out to all my great cousins in Kentucky and Tallahassee!! Make sure you call or send a text to your cousin today and tell them how much you love them!


-DJ Millennium

Weekdays: 2am-5am

Saturdays: Midnight-7am

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium

DJ Millennium was born in Maryland and raised in Jacksonville, FL. His love of music came from his parents. He furthered his love of music by joining his college radio station at his beloved alma mater, Bethune Cookman University. He has been in the radio industry for over 12 years.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!