National Cousins Day

MIAMI, FL - NOVEMBER 20: Nathalie Ogando sits with her adopted cousin, Lean Martinez,5, after she was adopted during a ceremony in an adoption court on National Adoption Day marked at the Miami Children's Museum on November 20, 2015 in Miami, Florida. Judges from Miami-Dade County Juvenile Court officiate the finalizing of more than 50 adoptions in courtrooms set up inside the museum on the day when a national effort is given to raise awareness of the more than 100,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent families. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)