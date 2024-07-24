Happy National Cousins Day! Shout out to all my great cousins in Kentucky and Tallahassee!! Make sure you call or send a text to your cousin today and tell them how much you love them!
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight-7am
Happy National Cousins Day! Shout out to all my great cousins in Kentucky and Tallahassee!! Make sure you call or send a text to your cousin today and tell them how much you love them!
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays: 2am-5am
Saturdays: Midnight-7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy