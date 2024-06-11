Today is National Making Life Beautiful Day. No matter how hard the day gets, remember to smile, love on people and think about the blessings that have been bestowed upon you.
-DJ Millennium
Weekdays 2am-5am
Saturdays 12am-7am
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy