NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo has passed away at the age of 58 from brain cancer. He was more than a player as he was a humanitarian. Dikembe Mutombo built schools and hospitals in his homeland of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Prayers go out to his family & friends. Rest in Power Dikembe Mutombo.





