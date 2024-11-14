A “Painful” T-Pain/Mark Zuckerberg collab!

Photos: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan through the years Check out these memorable photos of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan through the years. (Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

This you’ve got to hear!

Rapper T-Pain and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg hit the recording studio together for a collaboration and remake of the Lil Jon & the Eastside Boyz featuring the Ying Yang Twins hit song “Get Low.” And to top it all off, they turned it into a country song!

Yes. It is as cringeworthy as it sounds! LOL!

The story behind all this....Well, check out a quote from the XXL article that explains a post Mark Zuckerberg made about his wife, “‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary,” he wrote. “This year I worked with @tpain on our own version of this lyrical masterpiece. Sound on for the track and also available on Spotify. Love you P.”

T-Pain commented on the post: “Happy anniversary! Thanks for letting me be a part of this.”

It’s all about love. Happy anniversary!

Read More: T-Pain and Mark Zuckerberg Made a Remix to Lil Jon’s ‘Get Low’ - XXL | https://www.xxlmag.com/mark-zuckerberg-t-pain-remix-lil-jon-get-low/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral