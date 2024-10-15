The People’s Choice Candidate Forum

The General Election s approaching fast (Nov 5). Make sure you research the candidates and vote responsibly.
Here’s info on a candidate forum with an opportunity to meet those running for Orange County Supervisor of Elections and State Attorney.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy