Sometimes all you need is an extended weekend getaway for some fun and excitement! My recent trip to Las Vegas was a great chance at a mental reset also. Check out the amazing view from the 55th floor balcony of one of the area’s lounges.

P.S. I do not know the couple that video-bombed my filming! LOL! However, we were all there to have a great time!

