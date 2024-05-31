I had the pleasure again this year to escort a beautiful child down the fashion runway at the Runway to Hope Spring Soiree! They’re awarded a shopping spree and the opportunity to model the clothes they selected during this big event each year!

This year I was honored to meet and connect with 15-year-old Princess from Orlando!

We ripped that runway, striking a stunning pose!

It was wonderful to see all the children so happy that evening and having so much fun. They have been through and in some cases are still battling so much adversity in their young lives. Each year Runway to Hope is their time to shine!

To find out more about the mission of Runway to Hope visit their website: Runway to Hope

Runway to Hope 2024 Spring Soiree'



