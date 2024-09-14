See the trailer for the Luther Vandross documentary "Luther: Never Too Much"

The wait is almost over

The Luther Vandross documentary is still on the way American Soul and R&B singer Luther Vandross performs onstage at the Aire Crown Theater, Chicago, Illinois, January 12, 1984. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

By JoJo

Luther Vandross fans! It seems like we’ve been waiting forever to find out more about Luther’s life (both personally and professionally), and we still have a little more waiting to do.

“Luther: Never Too Much” is set for release in select AMC Cinemas on October 30th, in ore theaters throughout North America starting November 1st, and then on CNN, OWN, and Max in 2025.

We’re still waiting but, in the meantime, check out the trailer that was just released Friday, September 13th, and find out more about what we can expect from this film:

https://bit.ly/3ZrNwqe

