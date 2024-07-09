Target Stores Will Soon Stop Accepting Personal Checks

Do you still write checks?

Do You Still Write Personal Checks? Target stores will soon stop accepting personal checks at their registers.

You can leave your checkbook (if you even have one) at home for the next Target run.

Target announced it would stop taking checks at the checkout beginning July 15, USA Today reported, after its current promotion, Target Circle Week, ends.

The company said the change is due to “extremely low volumes” of customers paying by check. A company spokesperson said, “Target is committed to creating an easy and convenient checkout experience, and that includes providing our guests with numerous ways to pay.”

