Do You Still Write Personal Checks? Target stores will soon stop accepting personal checks at their registers. I haven't used personal checks in years!

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk July 08, 2024 at 9:15 am EDT









You can leave your checkbook (if you even have one) at home for the next Target run.

Target announced it would stop taking checks at the checkout beginning July 15, USA Today reported, after its current promotion, Target Circle Week, ends.

The company said the change is due to “extremely low volumes” of customers paying by check. A company spokesperson said, “Target is committed to creating an easy and convenient checkout experience, and that includes providing our guests with numerous ways to pay.”

Read more about it here: https://bit.ly/3zBvmaG




















