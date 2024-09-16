Usher...a baseball player?

Usher has a style all his own. Check him out at Saturday’s Atlanta Braves game (Sept 14), throwing out the first pitch. Although the pitch itself leaves a lot to be desired (LOL), it was the way he swag-walked out onto the pitcher’s mound, spun that diamond chain around his neck and gave up that little “shimmy” with his shoulders and flashed that dimpled smile that gave me the swoons!

I’m glad he’s all better after a neck injury during rehearsals recently caused a brief delay in the start of his “Past, Present, Future” tour. And I’m extra glad Usher’s an international superstar entertainer because baseball clearly ain’t his thing! LOL!

Check him out!

https://bit.ly/4d8io2l