WATCH: The BeyHive performed the ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ line dance with JoJo 🤠

Orlando R&B radio station Star 94.5 created a Beyoncé Line Dance for her Texas Hold ‘Em song.

The dance was crafted to capture the infectious rhythm and energy of the song, allowing the listeners to groove to the music in a fun and engaging way.

Texas Hold “Em, has made Beyonce the first Black woman to lead the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song has reached over 16 million airplay impressions on the radio.

The inspiration for the Beyoncé “Texas Hold ‘em” Line Dance came from Star 94.5 beloved on-air personality, Jojo, who expressed her desire to engage with listeners and create a dance. JoJo’s enthusiasm sparked a creative collaboration between Star 94.5 and Orlando’s renowned dance instructor, Vinetta G, to bring the dance to life. This professional instructor carefully choreographed the dance to highlight the song’s infectious beats and empower everyone to unleash their inner dancer.

Watch the full video below!

If you want to learn the same line dance we also have the videos here!

LINE DANCE DEMO VIDEO

STEP-BY-STEP INSTRUCTIONAL VIDEO

