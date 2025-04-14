WATCH: Kendrick Lamar finally dropped the new music video for the hit song “Luther” It’s who directed the music video that has folks talking

Kendrick Lamar finally dropped the visuals for the hit song “Luther” and the internet is buzzing about it. Mostly about the director of the music video, Karena Evans who directed the music videos of three of Drake’s 2018 hit songs: “Nice For What,” “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings.”

And so it seems the beef continues, subtly?

One online fan also noted, “Kendrick and SZA dropped the Luther video right when Nokia was pushing for the #1.” Drake just dropped his new single, “Nokia.” “It took Drake 11 days to get just over 9 million views on the NOKIA video. Kendrick has 2 million views on the “luther” video in 6 hours,” wrote another online user.

But focusing on the Kendrick Lamar/Sza music video, the response was overwhelmingly positive. Most viewers love how the video allows extra time near the end for the original 1982 hit, “If This World Were Mine,” by Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn. A wonderful opportunity to reminisce.

