WATCH: Kendrick Lamar finally dropped the new music video for the hit song “Luther”

Kendrick Lamar and SZA (Andre D. Wagner )
By JoJo

Kendrick Lamar finally dropped the visuals for the hit song “Luther” and the internet is buzzing about it. Mostly about the director of the music video, Karena Evans who directed the music videos of three of Drake’s 2018 hit songs: “Nice For What,” “God’s Plan” and “In My Feelings.”

And so it seems the beef continues, subtly?

One online fan also noted, “Kendrick and SZA dropped the Luther video right when Nokia was pushing for the #1.” Drake just dropped his new single, “Nokia.” “It took Drake 11 days to get just over 9 million views on the NOKIA video. Kendrick has 2 million views on the “luther” video in 6 hours,” wrote another online user.

But focusing on the Kendrick Lamar/Sza music video, the response was overwhelmingly positive. Most viewers love how the video allows extra time near the end for the original 1982 hit, “If This World Were Mine,” by Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn. A wonderful opportunity to reminisce.

SZA and Kendrick Lamar performing

Super Bowl Halftime FILE PHOTO: SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. The pair will perform together during this year's Super Bowl halftime show. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

