WCW: Ms. Margaret Chola-CoverGirl in her mid-80s

Her glamorous photo shoot made her instafamous

Logo Photo Illustration Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By JoJo

Not very many (if any) grandmothers in their mid-80s can say they’ve recently been on the cover of a high fashion magazine!

Ms. Margaret Chola became instafamous as a fashion queen! She has over 63,000 followers on her Instagram page eagerly waiting to check out her high fashion pics featuring colorful clothes and oversized sunglasses all set against a beautiful Zambian backdrop.

In 2023 Ms. Margaret’s granddaughter flew from New York City to visit her in Zambia and decided to dress her up in high fashion and photograph her in her natural habitat, in Zambia.

Ms. Margaret, known on Instagram as @legendary_glamma is now a cover girl featured on a high fashion magazine. She’s been the subject of stunning magazine features and articles.

She is so-so fly! Servin’ up some real Black Queen Magic for Woman Crush Wednesday! Special shout out to her granddaughter for such a wonderful idea!

Take a look: Grandmother’s Glamorous Photoshoot Made Her Instafamous

Logo Photo Illustration Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!