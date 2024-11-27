WCW: Ms. Margaret Chola-CoverGirl in her mid-80s Her glamorous photo shoot made her instafamous

Not very many (if any) grandmothers in their mid-80s can say they’ve recently been on the cover of a high fashion magazine!

Ms. Margaret Chola became instafamous as a fashion queen! She has over 63,000 followers on her Instagram page eagerly waiting to check out her high fashion pics featuring colorful clothes and oversized sunglasses all set against a beautiful Zambian backdrop.

In 2023 Ms. Margaret’s granddaughter flew from New York City to visit her in Zambia and decided to dress her up in high fashion and photograph her in her natural habitat, in Zambia.

Ms. Margaret, known on Instagram as @legendary_glamma is now a cover girl featured on a high fashion magazine. She’s been the subject of stunning magazine features and articles.

She is so-so fly! Servin’ up some real Black Queen Magic for Woman Crush Wednesday! Special shout out to her granddaughter for such a wonderful idea!

Take a look: Grandmother’s Glamorous Photoshoot Made Her Instafamous

