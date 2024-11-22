What the ??? Moment of the week! Maybe this guy thought he was Spider Man

A male tarantula can be seen on a roadway in this undated photo.

This week’s “What the ??? Moment of the Week,” takes us to Peru, where a man was arrested while trying to leave the country. Airport officials noticed the 28-year-old man’s stomach area looked a little “bulky.”

Turns out he had over 300 tarantulas strapped to his body! What. The. ???

This smuggler was no Peter Parker, though. This Spider Man not only had 320 tarantulas strapped to his body, but also 110 centipedes, and 9 bullet ants, too! There were hundreds of insects stuffed inside ziploc bags!

Illegal wildlife trafficking is big money and worth millions globally.

I definitely wouldn’t want to be a mule for any of that!

