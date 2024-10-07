Whitney’s mother, Cissy Houston, dead at 91

Cissy Houston FILE PHOTO: Cissy Houston poses backstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival ) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Whitney Houston’s mother, Cissy Houston was a two-time Grammy Award winning singer in her own right. I guess you could say Whitney Houston inherited that vocal talent!

Cissy Houston passed away Monday at the age of 91 at her New Jersey home.

She sang backup for Aretha Franklin, Elvis Presley, Bette Midler, Van Morrison, Otis Redding and other music legends.

She was born in Newark New Jersey and came from a family of entertainers including nieces Dionne and Dee Dee Warwick. She was also cousin to opera singer Leontyne Price. So that musical talent runs deep in the family genes.

Condolences to the Houston family. Let’s pray for their comfort and strength.

Read more about Cissy Houston’s legacy: Cissy Houston, Grammy-Winning Gospel Singer and Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dead at 91 (msn.com)

Cissy Houston (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival) (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)



