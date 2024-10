Kangaroo rescued after running loose at an apartment complex Deputies had quite the unusual call on Thursday about a kangaroo in Hillsborough County, Florida. (Freder/Getty Images)

A kangaroo hopping down the middle of the road! WT?

This happened in Volusia County where a Pierson resident’s marsupial got out of its cage and went on the run (or the hop) down the road. Why? Reports say a bear entered its enclosure. I agree with the kangaroo. When a bear enters the building, it is definitely time to get the heck outta there!

