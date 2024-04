STAR 94.5′s Funk Fest 2024 is coming to Orlando for the ultimate old school R&B and Hip Hop outdoor music experience! We’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Funk Fest all weekend - June 14th and June 15th, 2024 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Erykah Badu, Charlie Wilson, Faith Evans, Jagged Edge and many more will take the stage for an incredible weekend line-up.

Tickets are on-sale now. Click here to purchase tickets.

Funk Fest









©2024 Cox Media Group