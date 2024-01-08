Win Atlantic Starr Tickets With Lozenzo

Are You Smarter

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by 1-800-411-PAIN.

This week (1/8-1/12) you could win a pair of tickets to Atlantic Starr!

Come enjoy an Evening of Classic R&B at the Clermont Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 13th! With performances by world renown R&B/Pop group Atlantic Starr with special guests Glenn Jones, Christine the Comedy Cougar, and The Franchise Players. Also making an appearance will be STAR 94.5 very own Monica May whom will be hosting the show.

Receive an additional 20% off your tickets with the promo code: “STARR” at checkout!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. January 8th, 2023 - January 12th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Atlantic Starr tickets at Clermont Performing Arts Center on Satuarday, January 13th, 2024. ARV = $129.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

