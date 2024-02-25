Win Tickets To See Orlando Festival of Laugh

STAR94.5

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5′s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

This week (2/26-3/1), you could win a pair of tickets to see Orlando Festival of Laughs!

Orlando Festival of Laughs is coming to the Addition Financial Arena on March 29th, 2024 with performances by Sommore, Lavell Crawford, Bill Bellamy, Tony Roberts and Special K! With their perfect blend of humor and charm, these world-class comedians each bring their own unique comedic style, offering something for everyone.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Feruary 26th - March 1st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners may be selected for On-Air . Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to Orlando Festival of Laughs on Friday, March 29th, 2024 at the Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $118. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

